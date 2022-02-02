When Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross fired head coach Brian Flores over communication issues and friction between Flores and the front office, you knew more was to the story. Things came out on how Flores was difficult to work with and how he treated others. Not every head coach is easy to get along with, let alone work with. Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are considered tough people to work with, even with all their success. Flores is the first coach in almost two decades to have back-to-back winning seasons for this franchise, and yet that wasn’t good enough.

Well, Flores fired back yesterday with a class-action lawsuit against the NFL for their racial and hiring practices. In the lawsuit, he mentioned three teams, including the Dolphins. I fully support coach Flores with what he is doing. The NFL should be embarrassed and ashamed that they don’t have a lot of minority head coaches or that they aren’t getting seriously considered for jobs as head coaches. Yes, the NFL has the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates, but let’s be real here that rule is a joke, and nobody takes it seriously. The lawsuit pointed out that the New York Giants had already decided on Brian Daboll as their head coach before interviewing Flores. That was discovered in text messages between Flores and Belichick when Belichick thought he was texting Daboll, and it was Flores without realizing it. Flores, for the job he has done the last few years, should be high on everyone’s list and, in fact, I think he is a better candidate than Daboll. Flores is better than some of the other hires. This is a problem that’s been going on for decades, and Flores has taken a stand good for him. Other candidates like Eric Bienemy, Leslie Frazier, and others have solid resumes and have worked hard that don’t have an opportunity or, in Frazier’s case, the 2nd opportunity; he was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-2013.



However, besides the hiring practices, the biggest thing that came out of this lawsuit is that Ross wanted the Dolphins to secure the number 1 pick to get a quarterback in the 2020 draft. He went so far and offered Flores $100k for each loss. That is wrong and is an embarrassment for this once-proud franchise. Flores refused because he doesn’t believe in doing that and wants to win. Flores knew the Dolphins were rebuilding the roster, but he wasn’t going to tank. All of the fans knew the team was rebuilding and the roster assembled in 2019 was talent depleted, but after a rough couple of months got better. We knew the team was trying to tank but didn’t know the owner attempted to bribe Flores so the team would lose. To intentionally throw games is awful, and as a fan, it upsets me.

I knew the Dolphins were undermanned, but I was proud of the effort they gave week in and week out. Flores did all he could with what he had. Apparently, that put a strain on his relationship with Ross especially winning the last two games of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots, which cost them the number 1 pick. Getting the number 1 pick doesn’t guarantee you will get a great player. I’ve seen so many number 1 picks in my life that were either busts or didn’t live up to the hype, like Jeff George, Tim Couch, Courtney Brown, or JaMarcus Russell, to name some.



I think all Dolphins fans had great satisfaction in seeing the Dolphins beat the Patriots in Foxborough when the home-field advantage was on the line for them. As a fan, would you instead secure the number 1 pick or beat the hated Patriots in their backyard the last week of the season to deny them home-field advantage? I choose to beat our hated rival, and if the Dolphins want the number 1 pick to try to make a trade at all costs if you want it.



To tell your coach to lose intentionally is a disservice to the fans and disrespect to the game. It’s like point-shaving in basketball, and Ross should go. He has had issue after issue since becoming the owner of the team. From trying to hire Jim Harbaugh when he had a coach and publicly humiliating him in the process to the bully game scandal in which he should have gotten rid of his coach, who for some reason didn’t see it in his own locker room. However, this is worse, and Ross continues to embarrass this once-proud franchise. It’s time for him to give up ownership of the Dolphins and let this team move because he’s been a clown as an owner.