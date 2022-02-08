The Miami Dolphins have hired former San Francisco 49ers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel as the 14th Head Coach in franchise history. He takes over a team with an offensive in dire need of repair, but a roster that is otherwise ready to get right into the playoff mix. At least, that’s what the organization expects. What does McDaniel do next? Does he keep staff in place or will he bring in his own guys? Can he be the answer the team has needed? We discuss this and a lot more on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

