A new Season has been forced upon us! There’s no sitting on the sidelines this year with the bombshell Brian Flores dropped. Alex hurries back to San Diego from Los Angeles to discuss this with Scott in the first episode of Season 5. Our take is not the same as everyone else, and we wont walk you through all the pain of the franchise under Ross / for the last 25 years like everyone else seems to. Instead, we’ll address the issues and propose some solutions. This is an important one to listen in on.

