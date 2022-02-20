NFL Free Agency is almost upon us, with people already trying to predict whether players will stay on their team and, if not, who they will go to.

The Miami Dolphins are no stranger to this, with plenty of their players likely to become free agents this offseason. However, there are two names in particular that Miami absolutely must not allow to leave. These are defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki. Here is why the team cannot afford to lose either of these players.

Emmanuel Ogbah

There have been plenty of changes to the coaching staff since Mike McDaniel was hired as head coach.

One name that did keep his job was defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. A defensive unit that excelled these past two seasons under former head coach Brian Flores, with Boyer also a big part of that. Keeping him, there will aim to keep the core of what has been the organization’s biggest strength on the field in recent years.

Their best defensive linemen last year were Christian Wilkins and Ogbah. Only Jerome Baker (92) had more total tackles than Wilkins, whose 82 is the most for any defensive tackle in a single season. Meanwhile, Ogbah led the team in quarterback hits (24) and sacks (9) and was second in passes defended (12). His nine sacks in 2021 had him tied for 20th in the league.

Ogbah is a brilliant player and one of vital importance to this franchise. While Jaelan Phillips also excelled, particularly in the second half of the season, he can’t do it alone. He has to be a primary target for the front office.



Loading...

Mike Gesicki

One of the coaching changes that did happen was the hiring of Frank Smith as offensive coordinator. He was the run game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, as Austin Ekeler had the best campaign of his career. Before this, he was the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders tight ends coach from 2018 until the end of the 2020 season.

He helped Jared Cook have the fourth-most yards for any tight end (896) and 24th for any player in 2018. Smith also helped Darren Waller have over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020, with only Travis Kelce having more yards for a tight end in either of those years.

Gesicki has been a great player for the Dolphins after struggles in his rookie year. In 2020, he was fourth amongst tight ends (703) for yards despite having the 12th most targets (80). This is a stat that shows the kind of impact that he has once he is given the ball. He was eighth in 2021 for yards (780) despite more than the previous year but was fourth in targets (111). This shows an increased trust in him from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Smith has shown his capabilities in working with tight ends, and he will be someone that will want to elevate Gesicki’s game from being underrated to becoming one of the best in his position. His personality and catching ability make for one of the most popular players on this team. He has too much potential to be allowed to leave in free agency.

If Miami wants McDaniel to be successful, they will need their best players. Re-signing Ogbah and Gesicki will undoubtedly help.