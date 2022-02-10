With the Miami Dolphins having a new head coach as we enter the Mike McDaniel era, we thought it would be a good time to celebrate and have another DolphinsTalk.com Contest. Free to play and the grand prize winner will receive a Jaylen Waddle Jersey as seen below in the size of their choice.

To be eligible to win, follow the two steps below to submit your entry…

a) Subscribe to the DolphinsTalk.com YouTube page and send me a screenshot as proof. CLICK HERE to Subscribe! b) Leave a Five Star Rating and a Positive Review for the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast on Apple Podcast and email me a screenshot as proof. CLICK HERE to leave a Rating and Positive Review

Send both Screenshots as proof to DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com to be entered into the drawing. If you are already subscribed to one or both of these pages, you have less work to do and just send us a screenshot as proof!

The deadline is Friday, March 4th at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. The winner will randomly be drawn on Saturday, March 5th with the winner announced on Twitter @DolphinsTalk.

All DolphinsTalk.com Staff and Contributors are not eligible to win.

GOOD LUCK EVERYONE!!