With the Miami Dolphins having a new head coach as we enter the Mike McDaniel era, we thought it would be a good time to celebrate and have another DolphinsTalk.com Contest. Free to play and the grand prize winner will receive a Jaylen Waddle Jersey as seen below in the size of their choice.
To be eligible to win, follow the two steps below to submit your entry…
-
a) Subscribe to the DolphinsTalk.com YouTube page and send me a screenshot as proof. CLICK HERE to Subscribe!
-
b) Leave a Five Star Rating and a Positive Review for the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast on Apple Podcast and email me a screenshot as proof. CLICK HERE to leave a Rating and Positive Review
Send both Screenshots as proof to DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com to be entered into the drawing. If you are already subscribed to one or both of these pages, you have less work to do and just send us a screenshot as proof!
The deadline is Friday, March 4th at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. The winner will randomly be drawn on Saturday, March 5th with the winner announced on Twitter @DolphinsTalk.
All DolphinsTalk.com Staff and Contributors are not eligible to win.
GOOD LUCK EVERYONE!!