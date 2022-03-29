The Miami Dolphins’ acquisition of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has raised eyebrows not just within the NFL and among its fans, but also across the sports betting sites, most of which have priced Miami a little shorter across all markets in the last week.

It will be a tall order for the Dolphins to overcome the Buffalo Bills who are not only the favorites to win the AFC East but also the Super Bowl, but while +600 was the consensus price for Miami to win the division two weeks ago, most betting sites have now reduced those odds to +350.

That puts the Dolphins at the same odds as the New England Patriots, who also happen to have the same odds as Miami to win Super Bowl LVII next February.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins on March 23rd, some sports betting sites in the US were offering odds as big as +7000 on Miami to win its first Super Bowl since 1973.

That number has now been cut in half, and some books have even gone as low as +2500 for a Dolphins triumph at State Farm Stadium next year.

Most betting sites have Miami priced at +2000 to win the AFC, which is again the same price as that of the Patriots, but way behind +350 favorites, Buffalo.

Despite losing Hill, the Chiefs are still towards the very top of the Super Bowl outright betting market, but even though they are the closest AFC team to the Bills on the betting board, there is a little breathing space between them with Buffalo priced at +650 and Kansas City at +900.

Tom Brady’s dramatic U-turn regarding his retirement means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are right back in the mix at +800, having been out to +2800 when it looked as though he wouldn’t be suiting up this term.

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams are fourth-favorites at +1000, and some books have the Green Bay Packers at the same price while others have them a touch bigger than that and you can get a best price of +1400 on Aaron Rodgers to lead them to a championship after signing his extension.

Also, around +1400 is the San Francisco 49ers, whose second-year quarterback, Trey Lance, is expected to be given the starting job this year.

The 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend in January, but Dallas is expected to come back strong this season. They are +1600 to win the Super Bowl, and odds-on to win the NFC East.

Only one other team is priced below the +2000 mark everywhere, and that is the Denver Broncos. As soon as the AFC West franchise traded for Russell Wilson, their odds crashed from +2500 to +1000 on some betting sites.

The price on Denver has drifted since, and they can now be backed on most sportsbooks at a far more reasonable +1600.

Deshaun Watson’s arrival at the Cleveland Browns has resulted in some books pricing them at +1600 too, but elsewhere they are +2000 or above.