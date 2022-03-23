The Miami Dolphins have traded for superstar WR Tyreek Hill. They have given up both their 1st and 2nd round picks in this years 2022 NFL Draft as well as a 4th round pick this year (they had two). As well as a 4th round pick and a 6th round pick in 2026.

 

Hill will join Jayleen Waddle as Miami’s top two WRs entering the 2022 season. Hill has been one of the most explosive NFL wide receivers in recent years as he is a match-up nightmare for opponents, and he uses his blazing speed to create space and YAC (yards after catch)

Since entering the league in 2016, he has had no fewer than 6 receiving touchdowns in a season. In 2020 he had a career-high with 15 receiving touchdowns. He is coming off back-to-back 1200+ yard receiving seasons as well. This past season he had a career-high in receptions with 111.

Hill has had his off-the-field issues. In 2014 e was arrested for choking and punching his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach while in college. He was charged with domestic felony assault and domestic battery by strangulation. In 2019 Hill did not face charges but was under police investigation for the broken arm of the three-year-old child of his girlfriend.

Over/Under: 9.5 Tyreek Hill total TDs in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp