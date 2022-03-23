The details of Tyreek Hill’s new contract with the Dolphins have emerged. It is a 4-year $120 million contract with $72.2 million guaranteed. $52.535 million becomes guaranteed when he signs the deal.
More Tyreek Hill contract details: The $72.2 million becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the 2023 league year. The other $52.535 million is fully guaranteed at signing.
