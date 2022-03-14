Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins have re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a new contract. The deal is 4 years, $65 million with $32 million guaranteed.

Ogbah is coming off back to back 9 sack seasons with the Dolphins.

