Field Yates of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins have converted $13.255 million of Byron Jones base salary into a signing bonus creating $10.604 million in salary-cap space. They also re-worked the contract of safety Clayton Fejedelem. With the additions of Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, the Dolphins were up against the salary cap. They still have to extend and give Xavien Howard a new contract and significant raise as well. Plus, with no draft picks in rounds 1 and 2 expect the Dolphins to continue to be very active in Free Agency to fill the remaining holes they have on their roster.

