Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Dolphins have signed fullback Alec Ingold to a two-year contract worth $7..5 million. Ingold played in 9 games in 2021 for the Raiders, he started 3. In week 10 he suffered a torn ACL but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021 season. Mike McDaniel and the offense he is going to implement has the fullback be a key part of the system.

Former #Raiders FB Alec Ingold is signing a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the #Dolphins, per source. Mike McDaniel loves his fullbacks, and Ingold is about to become the second highest-paid one in the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

