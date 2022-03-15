The Miami Dolphins have agree to terms with Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams. The deal is for 2 years and $14 million with $7.5 million guaranteed.

Williams has only missed 3 games in the last  2 seasons for the Cowboys. He is only 24 years old and was a 2018 second round pick for Dallas. In Miami he will be the Dolphins starting left guard.

