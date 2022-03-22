The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Terron Armstead. It is being reported the deal is for 5 years and $87.5 million with $43.37 million guaranteed.

Dolphins giving OT Terrron Armstead a five-year deal worth up $87.5 million, including $43.37 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle with the Saints and was second-team All-Pro in 2018. He fills a huge void for the Dolphins at left tackle and will be the anchor of their offensive line. When he is healthy, and on the field, his talent is second to none as he is elite as both a run blocker and in the passing game. Durability is a question with Armstead as, since 2017, he has only played/started in 10, 10, 15, 14, and 8 games in each season. Although the two games missed in 2020 were due to COVID and not an injury.

With the addition of Connor Williams and Armstead, the Dolphins have revamped the left side of their offensive line, which was a huge issue last season.

The work on the offensive line should not be done; the Dolphins still have a question mark at center and right tackle. Expect the Dolphins to add another starting-caliber offensive lineman in either free agency or the early rounds of the NFL Draft.