The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with RB Raheem Mostert on a 1-year contract worth $3.125 million. Mostert played under Mike McDaniel in San Francisco. Mostert was injured in week 1 of the 2021 season with a knee is expected to be fully recovered and ready to play by the start of the 2022 season.

Mostert had a ton of success in San Francisco when he was healthy. In 2019 he averaged 5.7 YPC on 137 rushing attempts and scored 8 touchdowns. In 2020, in only 8 games he averaged 5.0 YPC on 104 rushing attempts. In 2021 he was injured Week 1 after 2 carries and missed the remainder of the season. He also has a 10.0 yards per reception average in his NFL career as well. Raheem Mostert’s 5.7 yards YPC would be the highest among active players if he had enough carries to qualify per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.