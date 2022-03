The Miami Dolphins signed WR Trent Sherfield to a 1 year contract. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time. Sherfield started 1 game in 2021 and for the season had 9 receptions for 87 yards and scored 1 touchdown. He entered the league in 2018 and has 37 career receptions.

Former #49ers WR Trent Sherfield to the #Dolphins on a 1 year deal, per source. A reunion with Mike McDaniel and Wes Walker. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022