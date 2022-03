Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins and free agent RB Chase Edmonds have agreed to terms on a 2 year deal worth $12.6 million with $6.1 guaranteed.

Edmonds started 11 games for the Cardinals in 2021 and averaged 5.1 YPC, had two rushing touchdowns and ran for 592 yards. he also caught 43 passes. In 2020 he caught 53 passes and had 4 receiving touchdowns while gavubg a 4.6 YPC average.

