The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen to a 3-year deal worth $10.5 million. Crossen doesn’t have an agent and negotiated his own contract with the Dolphins. Crossen is best known for his special teams play and is considered a special teams “ACE”. At cornerback, he has 4 career starts, all in 2020. One career sack that came in 2021 and no interceptions in four seasons.

