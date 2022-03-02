Chris Grier when meeting with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Combine did confirm the Mike Florio ProFootballTalk report that the Dolphins did call the New Orleans Saints to inquire about seeking permission to talk to Sean Payton but the Saints blocked them. He did say though there was no interest in acquiring Tom Brady. Although, the Brady part of the story may not have been a formal inquiry through Grier. Rather through back-channels and from Dolphins owner in waiting Bruce Beal Jr as he has a relationship and friendship with Brady.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier admitted that they called the Saints about Sean Peyton, but the Saints blocked them from having a conversation. But there was no interest in Tom Brady. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 2, 2022