The first day of the legal tampering period probably didn’t go as most Dolphins fans had hoped. A little over a week ago, there were dreams of acquiring Calvin Ridley or Amari Cooper via trade or signing Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, or Allen Robinson. Most of us got excited when La’el Collins name came up as a trade target and the thought of pairing him with free-agent Terron Armstead. That hasn’t happened…yet.

Instead, Miami was able to bring back a premiere pass rusher in Emmanuel Ogbah, who many believed would be gone to a higher bidder. Ogbah was the veteran leader on the defensive line and led the team with 9.0 sacks, second in tackles for loss (Wilkins), and second behind only Xavien Howard in pass deflections (led the league for defensive linemen). Bringing Ogbah back allows the defense to pick up where it left off in the second half of last year.

The team was also able to sign a veteran quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, who has had success in this league and has been loved everywhere he’s played. Last year, Bridgewater was 12th in the league in passer rating while playing in 14 games for the Denver Broncos, ahead of guys like Derek Carr, Mac Jones, Josh Allen, and our own Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll serve as an excellent insurance policy and keep the team in contention should something happen to Tua. It’s hard to believe the Dolphins missed out on the playoffs last year, going 0-4 in Tua’s absence if Teddy was his backup instead of Jacoby Brissett.

The team also added playmaking depth to both the running back and receiver room. Running back Chase Edmonds comes over from Arizona, where he averaged 5.1 yards per carry last year (good for 6th best in the league) and 311 yards receiving on 43 catches. He’ll provide an excellent safety outlet for Tua out of the backfield and is a big play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson caught 62 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns last year for Dallas, frequently serving as wide receiver 3 or 4 behind Cooper, Lamb, and Gallup. Wilson is the exact type of receiver this offense needs to pair with Waddle, a guy who can make something out of nothing and create yards after the catch. Wilson ranked 15th among all wide receivers in yards after the catch per reception. For reference, Waddle ranked 40th. Look for Wilson to become an immediate favorite of Tua’s if Waddle isn’t open.

Although Miami didn’t add that splashy free agent that so many fans crave on the first day, they added impact offensive playmakers, something that this offense lacked last season. The team also didn’t break the bank with these additions, allowing the financial flexibility to add Armstead or Collins to the offensive line to protect Tua. Don’t expect for the addition of Wilson and Edmonds to change the Dolphins draft plans much, either. The team should still be looking for one of the top receivers when they pick in the 1st or 2nd round and add another young running back in the draft.

On the first day of free agency, the team checked off four needs: resign Ogbah or add a pass rusher, veteran backup quarterback, running back depth, and wide receiver depth. So even if it wasn’t the exciting day everyone envisioned to start planning the Super Bowl parade, it was the exact day this team needed.

Now get an offensive tackle!

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY VSIN SUBSCRIPTIONS TO 3 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROP IN THIS ARTICLE AND FOLLOW THE STEPS TO VERIFY YOUR PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.