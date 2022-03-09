With Free Agency a week away, the rumor mill is churning about who will be signing where. The Dolphins have roughly $50 million under the salary cap after tagging tight end Mike Gesicki and the ability to create approximately another $20 million of cap space in the coming days by letting go of some marginal players currently on their roster. They have the most money to spend in free agency out of every NFL team, and per Cam Wolfe of the NFL Network, they will be aggressive as they are being linked to many of the big-time free agents.

The New England Patriots did not Franchise Tag superstar cornerback JC Jackson, and he will be a free agent a week from now. Patriots beat reporter Ben Volin of the Boston Globe is reporting that he is hearing buzz that Jackson wants to head to Miami to reunite with Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. I know many of you are wondering with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones why Miami would be interested in another cornerback. Well, the Dolphins have promised Xavien Howard they will give him a new contract or trade him this month. If they are unable to come to terms on a new contract with him, then Jackson is more than a suitable replacement. Or, if Miami feels they can trade Byron Jones and get an asset back, they will eat some dead money by trading him and upgrade the corner spot that lines up opposite Howard. The tricky thing with JC Jackson is after Miami’s Week 1 win vs. New England, he was very vocal in his criticism of Tua. There will need to be some apologies, and some fences will need to be mended.

NFL reporter Mike Giardi of the NFL Network is reporting Miami will be in play for center Ryan Jensen of Tampa Bay and left tackle Terron Armstead of the Saints. Armstead is the #1 offensive tackle on the free-agent market and also has interest from Jacksonville amongst other teams. Per Giardi, it appears Jacksonville and Miami are the top two in play for his services. Giardi also is hearing Miami is going to be in play for Jensen. Thus far, Pittsburgh and Baltimore seem to be the most interested suitors for the center, but Miami has the cap space to beat any offer if they want to.

