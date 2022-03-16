Day two of the NFL’s legal tampering period has been relatively similar to day one for the Miami Dolphins. They have not come to a contract agreement with any huge names yet, but they have improved their roster by reaching agreements with several solid players that will improve the team. I was not expecting some of the names that have agreed to contract terms, but I cannot say I don’t like how the team is shaping up. The Dolphins entered the offseason in desperate need of improving their offensive line, wide receivers, running backs, and backup QB. So far, each of those units has improved.

There has only been one signing starting with the offensive line thus far, but it’s a very nice one in Conner Williams. The former Dallas Cowboys guard agreed to a two-year $14 million deal and is a nice upgrade to the interior of the offensive line. It has yet to be determined where he will play, but one of the guard spots is his most likely landing spot. Left guard makes the most sense, replacing Austin Jackson, who may be moved back to left tackle or be used as depth. Williams is an excellent fit for the new head coach Mike McDaniel’s zone-blocking scheme. The Dolphins are still looking for at least one new tackle. Getting Williams could also pay dividends should Miami make an offer to his former teammate La’El Collins, who the Dolphins are said to have significant interest in. I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility that the Dolphins will give the current line a year with this coaching staff and not pay for a big name. The coaching the offensive line received last year will likely be heavily improved with the staff McDaniel put together, which could have been the plan to fix the line from the start.

The WR room also improved with the addition of Cedric Wilson and re-signing Preston Williams. Cedric Wilson is my favorite signing so far. He adds a solid YAC guy who shined in Dallas when given the opportunity. Playing behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup, it’s understandable he didn’t get much chance until Gallup suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Wilson finished the year with 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns, better than any Dolphin wide receiver not named Jalen Waddle. The Dolphins also re-signed Preston Williams to a one-year deal. I like this move as well, he has often been injured and struggled with the past coaching staff, but I think he has enough talent to warrant another shot with McDaniel. He could play the Parker role, who misses time almost every year. Lynn Bowden Jr. will also be back after being on injured reserve last season. He has been seen in videos working out with Tua recently as well. As of now, a WR room with Waddle, Parker, Wilson, Williams, and Bowden is much more explosive and has plenty of YAC ability, which is huge for the offensive scheme McDaniel will run.

Chase Edmunds was a surprise move, but it makes a lot of sense after thinking about it more. The former Arizona Cardinal played against the San Francisco 49ers twice a year, so McDaniel should have a very good idea of how to use him. He has typically played the change of pace role, so he doesn’t have a lot of mileage on his body entering his second contract. He is a good pass catcher and a better-than-average runner who should excel in the zone scheme McDaniel will run. There is still a strong possibility the Dolphins use early draft capital on a running back, but Edmonds will still have a significant role. This season, Teddy Bridgewater agreed to terms to be the Dolphins’ backup QB. He could earn up to $10 million with $6.5 million fully guaranteed. This is a pretty solid deal to back up Tua, who has missed time in each of his first two seasons. He is a definite upgrade over Jacoby Brissett and fits what McDaniel was looking for in a backup QB. His addition could be a bigger deal than most think right now.

Despite the lack of huge names, I think the offense has gotten better so far. There is still a lot of work to do, but you can see the team’s direction on the offensive side of the ball. These moves and the re-signing of a majority of the defensive unit will make it very easy to take the best player available approach early in the upcoming draft. There are still many options in free agency as well, as the Dolphins could clear up a lot more cap space if they choose to.

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY VSIN SUBSCRIPTIONS TO 3 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROP IN THIS ARTICLE AND FOLLOW THE STEPS TO VERIFY YOUR PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.