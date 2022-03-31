Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that the Miami Dolphins are on pace to sell out every home game this upcoming season in 2022. Before free agency started the Dolphins were selling a lot of “new” season tickets and since the additions of new players in free agency, season ticket sales have soared. The Dolphins are one of the NFL teams with the most “new” season ticket sales this offseason. If you are considering getting season tickets for the 2022 season, act fast as they are going fast and may not be around much longer.

Per league source, Dolphins rank among teams with most new season ticket sales, even before free agency. Sales brisk after free agency, with every game expected to sell out in 2022. Every available suite and luxury product sold out. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 31, 2022