The Miami Dolphins re-signed linebacker Duke Riley for 1 year at $3 million. In 2021 Riley started 3 games for the Dolphins and had 26 tackles for the Dolphins. He is also a key contributor on special teams.

Linebacker Duke Riley is signing back with the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022