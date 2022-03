Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald is reporting the Dolphins have re-signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on a one-year deal worth $2 million with $800,000 guaranteed. Last season Eguavoen recorded 16 tackles and a half of a sack.

