On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back to speculate and preview what the Maimi Dolphins may do in Free Agency in a couple of weeks with the start of the new league year. They talk about what Chris Grier told the media at the NFL Combine on Tuesday. The latest with Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Mike Gesicki. Is the Deshaun Watson door finally closed for good? What may the Dolphins do at the backup quarterback position? Out of the players currently on the Dolphins roster who are free agents Mike and Ian play a game of “SHOULD HE STAY OR SHOULD HE GO?” Mike talks about meeting Jason Taylor and the guys open up the listener mailbag and answer your questions about a variety of topics. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





