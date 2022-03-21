On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Josh talk about the big news from Sunday that free agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead is flying down to South Florida and has an official visit set up with the Dolphins on Monday. Per all reports, he has been the top target for the Dolphins this offseason. Mike and Josh discuss if Miami were to sign him, along with the Connor Williams signing this past week is that enough to fix this offensive line, or is more help needed with that group? They also debate what Miami should do if they are unable to close the deal with Armstead and what should their “Plan B” be. As well as talk about the issues Miami still has at linebacker and wide receiver. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



