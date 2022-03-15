On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Tom break down all of the new players the Dolphins agreed to terms with on Monday such as Cedrick Wilson, Chase Edmonds, Teddy Bridgewater, and Keion Crossen. We go over each player’s past and talk about what they bring to the Dolphins in 2022. The guys also talk about Miami re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah and the $32 million of guaranteed money the Fins gave him. Was this the right move? Did Miami overpay? Plus the guys talk about what is next for the Dolphins and what will Miami do with the offensive line and who are some targets that are still out there at tackle, guard, and center. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



