On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is flying solo as he talks about all of the big news regarding the Miami Dolphins to come out of the league meetings taking place this week in Palm Beach, Florida. Both Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier spoke to the media on Monday and talked about a variety of hot topics surrounding the Dolphins. They spoke about Xavien Howard’s contract status, DeVante Parker’s future with the Dolphins is Michael Deiter on the trade block, Tua and Teddy at quarterback, why Miami brought back four linebackers this offseason in Riley, Roberts, Scarlett, and Eguaveon, is Miami interested in Tyrann Mathieu, and who will return kicks for the Dolphins this season. Plus, McDaniel spoke about who will line up where on the offensive line, and was the Tom Brady rumor real? All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.