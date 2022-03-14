On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is flying solo as we are on the eve of NFL Free Agency and the legal tampering period where teams will be allowed to talk to players and their agents. The Miami Dolphins with a lot of money to spend under the salary cap will be very active and we break it all down for you and give you a preview. First, we talk about the Emmanuel Ogbah report from the Sun-Sentinel that Ogbah and the Dolphins are not close on a new deal and that Ogbah most likely will not be back in Miami next season. Mike lets you know his thoughts on this and who could be some possible replacement edge rushers Miami could sign. Also, Mike talks about the Xavien Howard situation and will Miami make Howard the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, or could they possibly trade him? Mike also gives his thoughts on Gesicki getting the franchise tag, La’el Collins, Deshaun Watson, and what he expects the Dolphins to do this first week of free agency right out of the gate. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY VSIN SUBSCRIPTIONS TO 3 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROP IN THIS ARTICLE AND FOLLOW THE STEPS TO VERIFY YOUR PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Brandon Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.