On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast the DolphinsTalk crew has a special roundtable discussion breaking down the moves Miami has made in Free Agency thus far. Mike, Ian, Tom, Aaron, Dante, and Josh talk about the signings of Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert at running back, the addition of Cedrick Wilson to the wide receiver room, Teddy Bridgewater being signed as the backup quarterback to Tua, and they speculate what Miami will do at linebacker either in free agency or the draft. Also, they guys do a deep dive into the Miami Dolphins offensive line. Connor Williams has been signed and will most likely be the left guard, but what will Miami do at offensive tackle? Is Michael Deiter serviceable if he is the starting center in 2022? What if Miami doesn’t trade for Collins, sign Armstead, or get one of the other “big name” offensive tackles in free agency? And of course, we talk about the Dolphins punter situation! All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

