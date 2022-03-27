In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Dolphins trading for Tyreek Hill and signing Terron Armstead, what Miami has done in Free Agency and what they have left to do, as well his the draft resources Miami has. Also, Kevin went to this years NFL Combine in Indianapolis and talks about his experience being there. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



