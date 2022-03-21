Running back Duke Johnson who played very well for the Miami Dolphins late in the 2021 season has signed a 1-year deal to join the Buffalo Bills. Johnson played in 5 games for Miami, started 4, and ran for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns only 71 carries. He averaged 4.6 YPC last season in Miami running behind a poor offensive line. In Buffalo, Johnson will back up Zack Moss and Devin Singletary.

A potential J.D McKissic replacement has arrived in Buffalo: veteran RB Duke Johnson is signing a one-year deal with the Bills, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022