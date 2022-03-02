When meeting with the media on Tuesday at the NFL Combine, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier stated in regards to Emmanuel Ogbah and Mike Gesicki that he has had more contract talks with the agent for Ogbah thus far. Grier stated he is hopeful they can keep both players and they are not opposed to using the franchise tag on one of the players if need be.

The Dolphins have had more contract conversations with Emmanuel Ogbah than Mike Gesicki. But the Dolphins hope to retain both and won’t hesitate to use the tag if needed. “Everything is on the table,” Grier said. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 2, 2022

Chris Grier, Dolphins GM: We have had more talks w the agent for Emmanuel Ogbah than Mike Gesicki — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 2, 2022