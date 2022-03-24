Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the shocking trade for Tyreek Hill and the signing of Terron Armstead. Grier got aggressive and rightfully so. Will it be enough to make the playoffs? We’ll tell you our opinions.

