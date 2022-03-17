The first three days of free agency have been busy for the Miami Dolphins. So far, the team has added seven new players and brought back 7 of their own. The goal appears to be to keep last year’s defense fully intact while adding to the offense. Justin Coleman and Jason McCourty remain the only notable unsigned free agents that saw extended time on the defense last year. While on the offensive side of the ball, the team has added depth and playmakers that fit head coach Mike McDaniel’s system. On Wednesday, fullback Alec Ingold and running back Raheem Mostert was brought in with new additions wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and running back Chase Edmonds. Connor Williams was brought in to help improve the much-maligned offensive line but is not expected to be the only offensive line acquisition.



There is still a long way to go in free agency, with the team still looking to add to the offensive line. However, based on the trends of the first three days, we can likely identify what Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel might be looking for in the upcoming draft.



Miami has been looking for stability at the running back position for the better part of a decade. With the hiring of McDaniel, who comes from a system that emphasizes the run, many believed Miami would either spend big in free agency for a proven workhorse or draft one of the top backs in the early rounds. However, McDaniel himself hinted at the unlikelihood of this strategy early on. He pointed out how many of the 49ers leading rushers have been either late draft picks or undrafted players that the team developed. While players like Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker, and Isaiah Spiller could all be great choices early on, they are unlikely options for Miami after signing Edmonds and Mostert. I would still expect the team to look for a running back in the mid-later rounds considering Edmonds only received a 2-year deal and Mostert a 1-year deal. Miami native James Cook from Georgia would be a name I watch closely during the 3rd or 4th round. The younger brother of Dalvin Cook, James, split time in the backfield while at Georgia, so his numbers aren’t as eye-opening as his counterparts. However, Cook caught 67 passes for 730 yards during his collegiate career. Being able to catch the ball out of the backfield is a skill that is required for most of the running backs McDaniel has coached, and Cook may be the best in the draft at doing so.

The signing of Cedrick Wilson may lead some to think Miami is no longer looking for a receiver early in the draft, but I believe it says the opposite. Miami chose Wilson over trading for his former teammate, Amari Cooper, who has a bigger cap hit and is one of the best receivers in the league. Allen Robinson is another top receiver who would come with a more significant price tag that Miami decided against signing. Devante Parker’s contract ends after the 2023 season. Parker, Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson are the only proven receivers on the current roster. Guys like Lynn Bowden Jr and Preston Williams are young guys who are viewed to have potentially high upside but aren’t proven commodities yet. Expect Miami to target one of the top receivers with their 1st or 2nd round picks. Treylon Burks has become a popular name among DolFans, due to a skillset many have compared to Deebo Samuel. Although he would be a great addition, I don’t see Burks sliding to Miami at pick 29. Jahan Dotson out of Penn State is more likely to be there when Miami is on the clock and would be a solid addition to the receiving room. Other names to keep an eye on in the 2nd or 3rd round include Alabama’s John Metchie, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Purdue’s David Bell, and Georgia’s George Pickens. Any of which would be a welcomed addition to a young receiver room. The most glaring position that hasn’t been improved, aside from the offensive line, is linebacker . With players like Bobby Wagner, Myles Jack, Chandler Jones, and Za’Darius Smith being available, Miami has opted to bring back their own so far. Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen, and Duke Riley were all brought back on short-term deals. Although they all have had their moments in a Dolphins uniform, none are viewed as long-term options. Therefore, it is crucial for Miami to target linebackers early in the draft. Nakobe Dean out of Georgia is a name popularly mocked to Miami at pick 29 and, if available, could be a steal. But if Dean is not the pick, his teammate Quay Walker of Alabama’s Chris Harris may be players Miami targets early to improve what some view as the lone weakness of an otherwise great defense.



There are several intriguing offensive line prospects that some fans may be pounding the table for; however, Grier made it clear that the new coaching staff believes they can help improve the young players Miami already has on the team. Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and Liam Eichenberg were all high draft picks that the team is not ready to give up on. New offensive coordinator Frank Smith has an excellent track record working with the offensive line during his time with the Saints and Chargers. New offensive line coach Matt Applebaum comes over from Boston College, where he coached one of the top offensive lines in the country. Connor Williams has been the only addition to the line so far, while Miami continues to pursue offensive tackle Terron Armstead and/or La’el Collins. If the team successfully adds one of those two, don’t be surprised if Miami mostly ignores the offensive line early in the draft, instead opting to look for depth later while hoping to develop the young players they already have.



Plenty of players are still available, so Miami’s roster could still see some significant additions that impact the team’s draft strategy. But for now, the plan seems clear, receiver and linebacker early, while looking for offensive line help and a running back later.