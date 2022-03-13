With Miami Dolphins negotiations with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah at a stalemate here is a look at possible free-agent edge defenders that the Dolphins could take a look at.

Chandler Jones is a name that instantly jumps out as the best pass rusher available this off-season. He has been productive his entire career totaling 107.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles, and ten fumble recoveries. Jones has reportedly shown interest in signing for a contending team. That and the fact that he would come at a premium would put him all but out of the Dolphins’ reach.

Verdict: Highly unlikely

Jason Pierre-Paul is another elite name on the free agency market. Like Chandler Jones, he is 33 years old but still possesses excellent pass-rushing skills. Depending on the cap situation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might show interest in re-signing him, but the Dolphins should try and work out a shorter deal, maybe two or three years, 12 to 15 million dollars yearly.

Verdict: Unlikely

Jadeveon Clowney is once again a free agent this summer. The former first overall pick for the Houston Texans has had his ups and downs in the NFL. He is a good pass rusher when healthy, but durability questions are always an issue with him. Clowney is only 29 years old, which gives him a chance to sign perhaps one more big deal in his playing career. Last year was one of his better NFL seasons totaling nine sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, and 19 quarterback hits in 14 games. The Dolphins have flirted with Clowney under Brian Flores, but nothing materialized. I expect them to look his way once more.

Verdict: Possible

Melvin Ingram, at 33, showed last year he still has some gas left in the tank. While his stint with the Steelers wasn’t productive enough, he picked up steam once traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Like Clowney, there are injury issues with Ingram, but if he is healthy, he is an above-average edge rusher. The Miami Dolphins brought him in for a workout last year, so there was interest to some degree. It’s worth noting he works out in Miami in the off-season.

Verdict: Possible

Hassan Reddick, Derek Barnett, and Randy Gregory are under-the-radar names to watch.

Reddick is a little undersized, which wasn’t favored in Brian Flores’s defense, but maybe defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has other views and is willing to sign a smaller but versatile player. Gregory has had his fair share of off-the-field issues, having been suspended multiple times for violations of the NFL substance abuse policies. He seems to have turned his career around and if Miami figures a way to keep him out of trouble he is definitely worth a flier. Barnett has had some production with Philadelphia Eagles but is a dropoff from Ogbah.

It is worth monitoring the situation of Tre Flowers from the Detroit Lions, who is reportedly a cap casualty, but was once one of the better pass rushers in the NFL, and also Demarcus Lawrance from the Dallas Cowboys, who might also be released due to the cap nightmare the Cowboys are in.

Overall this is a weak edge defender class in free agency, and the Dolphins will be wise to try and do all they can to bring Ogbah back at the right price.

