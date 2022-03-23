The Miami Dolphins were 20th in the NFL in passing offense in 2021. They averaged 233.5 yards per game with 24 TDs. Jaylen Waddle was the centerpiece of Miami’s aerial attack with 104 receptions for 1105 yards and 6 TDs. Gesicki was the second major contributor with 73 receptions, 780 yards, and just 2 TDs. Suppose we assume that Miami will have an improved offensive line (currently in process) and consequently will run the football much more effectively under Mostert – Edmonds (and maybe a little bit of Gaskin) next season. In that case, it will create more lanes in the passing game.

Waddle was simply great in 2021, silencing critics of his high draft selection in last year’s draft (at least in my opinion) and setting a new rookie record for receptions. He has to be considered the focal point of the Dolphins’ passing offense, as Deebo Samuel is now for the San Francisco 49ers. Comparisons are inevitable as these are the two best receivers in Mike McDaniel’s recent offensive regimes. However, Waddle is no Samuel for sure and will not be utilized in Miami. They are simply two different great football players. Deebo is 6-0, 215 pounds; meanwhile, Jaylen is 5-10, 185 pounds. Deebo has the physical frame to run the ball for several carries in a game; Jaylen does not (I would not dare to give Waddle a carry between the tackles and risk a possible injury). Waddle usually runs away from defenses, and Samuel smashes into them.

Mike McDaniel will have to figure out plays and formations to take advantage of Jaylen Waddle’s explosiveness and other catching virtues; for instance, he can work on the play-action play to be much more credible, and he can also improve the RPO offense (if he decides to keep it) so Waddle can have at least the opportunity to catch long yardage throws as a complement of the short ones he mastered last season. Jaylen averaged 9.8 yards per catch in his first year as a Dolphin, which was pretty low compared to the 18.9 yards per reception he averaged in his last year at Alabama.

Next in line is Mike Gesicki, a former Penn State tight end that has gained (deservedly) more attention in Miami’s offense for the last couple of seasons. Gesicki is an athletic and versatile tight end (in 2021, he lined up in the slot 55% of the snaps and out wide other 30%) who the Dolphins drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He settled in 2021 career highs in receptions (73) and yards (780). Gesicki was in line to become a free agent this March, but a smart Mike McDaniel acknowledged his talents and franchise-tagged him to have him available for another year or maybe more if they can reach an extension. Just as it happens with Jaylen and Deebo, McDaniel oversaw San Francisco’s offense last season, so comparisons between Gesicki and current niner’s Tight End George Kittle are inevitable. Kittle caught 71 receptions for 910 yards and six scores in McDaniels offense last year. Similar to Gesicki’s numbers, except for the touchdown catches. Hopefully, our new coach can work around and include some plays to make Gesicki relevant in the red zone, which has been his only weakness in his young and promising career. In my opinion, if Gesicki can improve his modest touchdown reception rate per season (currently at 3.25), he could soon be included in the elite tight end group of this NFL era.

Then we have Devante Parker, a former Lousiville wide receiver who the Dolphins drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft and has not met his pre-draft expectations in South Florida. Parker was projected to be a top 10 draft pick (he ultimately was chosen 14th); he is a big and strong receiver (6-3, 219 pounds) that should cause trouble for opposing cornerbacks in the end zone. Parker has been a serviceable receiver for the Dolphins through the years (he is currently the longest-tenured in the team) and has proven big play ability. However, his major weakness is his inability to stay healthy. In his seven years in Miami, he has played an entire season just once (2019), where he posted career numbers (72 receptions, 1202 yards, and 9 TDs) and earned him a 4-year contract extension worth up to $40 million. A high price to pay for the Dolphins if Parker does not seem to stay healthy for a season. In my opinion, Parker is a polished and good receiver with the potential to be great, who gives Miami an excellent one-two punch in the passing offense opposite to Waddle. I think he deserves one last shot to prove himself (again) under Mike McDaniel’s new offensive regime. He has just too much talent for the Dolphins to waste. If he can’t stay healthy for another season, then decisions will have to be made because of the financial burden he carries. Still, if he can stay healthy and play up to his potential, this could become an absolute scary wide receiver duo for Tua to take advantage of.

Finally, I need to discuss the newcomers and the complementary wide receivers currently on the Dolphins roster. Miami just signed receiver Preston Williams for another season. Williams is an undrafted receiver from Colorado State that possesses good size (6-5; 220 pounds) and has shown promise when playing in aqua and orange. Unfortunately, his career has been marred with injuries. He played in just eight games last year, where he caught just six receptions for 71 yards. He figures to be just a depth player at the position when training camp arrives. The same role is projected for receivers Allen Hurns and Lynn Bowden Jr., who are currently with the team. The interesting receiving prospect that I would like to discuss is recent free agent signing Cedric Wilson Jr. Wilson was drafted in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boise State by the Dallas Cowboys; he stands 6-2 and weighs 200 pounds. Last year, he was productive for the Cowboys catching 45 receptions for 602 yards and 6 TDs, and very efficient, as he finished ninth in receiving yards from the slot (574) and caught 73.8% of the targets thrown his way. He averaged 9.9 yards per target and 6.2 yards after the catch (YAC), which is better than any receiver on the Dolphins. He is currently projected to be the third receiver on the team. However, I have the gut feeling McDaniel likes this guy, and he has a special role prepared for him in his new offense, as he usually wants to exploit players with the physical tools Wilson Jr. possesses.