Free Agency is underway in the NFL this offseason. Day one is complete, one that is always the most frantic with teams desperate to improve their squad and acquire their targets before another organization snaps them up.

Miami had a winning season but did not make the playoffs, which suggests there are not too many areas to improve. Despite this, the Dolphins have gone out and been active in Free Agency so far. The teams coming off subpar seasons are usually the most active on the first day of Free Agency, as seen with the Dolphins in the 2020 offseason and the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets yesterday had six combined wins in 2021.

Emmanuel Ogbah (Defensive End)

Their first action in Free Agency was to re-sign defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Last season’s sack leader (9.5) was signed to a four-year $65 million deal in one of the biggest deals across the league.

Miami’s defense has been their biggest x-factor across the past two seasons. Still, with offensive-minded new head coach Mike McDaniel coming in, there is always room for concern about whether their defensive unit can keep up the defensive strengths going forward.

McDaniel has made a good start by keeping defensive coordinator Josh Boyer in the role. This will surely keep their defensive output active post, Brian Flores. Another pass rusher should be a target in either Free Agency or the draft, which is seen to be one heavy in pass-rushing talent.

The team already has some great players on defense, such as Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland, and Byron Jones. Keeping Ogbah and adding a few others would turn this team into a force on this side of the ball.

With the salary cap to match, Bobby Wagner, Chandler Jones, Akeim Hicks, and Von Miller should be players the team goes out and try to acquire, although the latter is likely to either resign with the Los Angeles Rams or Denver Broncos.

Chase Edmonds (Running back)

Last season, running back was an area of concern, with Myles Gaskin struggling to get going in the ground, no thanks to a poor run-blocking offensive line. Duke Johnson was a welcome addition down the stretch, with 330 rushing yards and three touchdowns in five games (four of which were starts). Gaskin had 612 yards and three touchdowns in the rushing game and had 234 receiving yards and four receiving yards.

Miami Dolphins and RB Chase Edmonds reached agreement on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The former Cardinals’ running back is headed to Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds was Miami’s next Free Agency addition, the first who has come from a different team. He was number two behind James Conner last season, who was tied for second behind Jonathan Taylor for rushing touchdowns.

From 116 carries in the 2021 regular season, Edmonds had 592 yards and two touchdowns and had 311 receiving yards but zero receiving touchdowns from 43 receptions. This amounts to 5.1 rushing yards per carry and 7.2 yards per reception. His $12 million deal seems a very low-risk deal. Leonard Fournette has now seemingly removed his farewell post to Tampa Bay after the announcement of Tom Brady’s un-retirement. He is unlikely to be available, but if he is, then he should still be a high target for the Dolphins.

Having the choice of Gaskin, Edmonds, and either Johnson or Salvon Ahmed isn’t anything too special but is still a capable group. If there are no other running options taken in Free Agency or the draft, then the position could still be an issue in terms of lacking that elite talent at the position. Then again, it is hard to have that in your team especially considering how the value of running backs appear to be lessening each year.

Cedrick Wilson Jr (Wide Receiver)

Now, this is an exciting one. Wilson was one of the more underrated players in his position in 2021. He joins on a $22.8 million deal, with $12.75 guaranteed. He is the son of Cedrick Wilson Sr, the former wideout who played for the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, the latter of who he won a Super Bowl ring with.

In 2021, he tallied up 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns from 45 receptions, earning an average of 12.5 receiving yards per reception and a touchdown every 5.6 receptions.

He provides depth to the position. Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a brilliant debut season in the NFL with over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who has also signed his franchise tag, was their next best option with 780 yards. DeVante Parker was third with 515 from 10 games.

With Parker’s injury record, Wilson will fit in nicely as a second choice in Miami behind Waddle. Having these two and Gesicki, this is an excellent trio for the team to have under a new offensive scheme while also calling upon Parker when healthy and other players such as Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford.

Teddy Bridgewater (Quarterback)

Miami waves a fond farewell to the Jacoby Brissett era with the addition of Bridgewater. This is another addition to be happy about. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not got the best injury record since turning pro. When he was injured last season, Brissett was the man to take his place, except for his late performance against the Las Vegas Raiders that took the game to overtime; he flattered to deceive.

Bridgewater has never been the same since his horrific injury all those years ago, but he is still a capable starter and a brilliant backup to have.

Singing a one-year $10 million deal, this is another risk-free deal.

Keion Crossen (Cornerback)

Signing a three-year $10.5 million deal, the special teams specialist and Super Bowl 53 champion comes in off the back of playing 76% of the New York Giants’ snaps in 2021. He also provides depth at the position should either Howard or Jones suffer injuries. This is not good news for 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who has struggled at the NFL level and spent much of last season playing special teams. He is probably in last chance saloon territory, but this move may give him the push he needs to turn it around.

What The Team Need To Do In Day Two Of Free Agency

Despite the day one acquisitions, the team has still not gone out and got a player in their most significant position of need, the offensive line. La’el Collins is being spoken about a lot over social media, and he would be an excellent upgrade from right tackle Jesse Davis.

They have gotten Tua some offensive weapons; now they need to protect him between the trenches. Terron Armstead is still available, as is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who would be a cheap alternative. However, getting both these players and maybe even a third option such as Eric Fisher.