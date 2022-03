On Friday the Miami Dolphins placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham. The deal means Needham will earn around $4 million in 2022 with the Dolphins unless he signs an offer with another team that Miami elects to not match. Then the Dolphins would receive a second-round draft pick.

