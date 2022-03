This Day in Dolphins History- March 8, 2002: The Miami Dolphins trade for running back Ricky Williams. In exchange for Williams and the Saints’ fourth-round pick in the 2002 NFL draft (used on Randy McMichael), New Orleans acquired the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, a fourth-round pick, and a first-round pick in the 2003 NFL draft.



