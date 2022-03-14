Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel is reporting sources are telling him the Dolphins will be bidders on superstar Patriots CB JC Jackson.

Sources tell me the #Dolphins are bidders for JC Jackson. I’ve heard this for weeks. How this makes sense? Steve Ross likes the whales and directs Miami to go get them. Not sure if they land him, but imagine a secondary with Howard and JC Jackson? But 2 CBs making $18-20M? — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 14, 2022

One would think if the Dolphins were able to land Jackson it would mean the end of Byron Jones or Xavier Howard’s time in Miami and one of them would be sent to another team or released.

