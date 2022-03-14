Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel is reporting sources are telling him the Dolphins will be bidders on superstar Patriots CB JC Jackson.

One would think if the Dolphins were able to land Jackson it would mean the end of Byron Jones or Xavier Howard’s time in Miami and one of them would be sent to another team or released.

More on this story as it develops.

