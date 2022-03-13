Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that the expectation is Miami will have interest in fullback Alec Ingold. The fullback is coming off a torn ACL injury he suffered in Week 10 of last year, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 season. The 25-year-old fullback was coached by current Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith when Smith was with the Raiders.

Ingold is known for his blocking and has rushed for 22 career yards and caught 28 passes for 239 yards in 41 games and 11 starts for the Raiders the past three seasons.

EDITOR’S NOTE: DOLPHINS TALK IS PARTNERING WITH OUR GOOD FRIENDS OVER AT PICKUP TO GIVE AWAY VSIN SUBSCRIPTIONS TO 3 LUCKY WINNERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE YOUR PICK ON THE PICKUP PROP IN THIS ARTICLE AND FOLLOW THE STEPS TO VERIFY YOUR PICK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN.