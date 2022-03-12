Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel is reporting that the Miami Dolphins and Ogbah’s representation aren’t close to terms on a new deal and Ogbah is leaning towards leaving the Dolphins. Per the report, unless Miami increases its offer or Ogbah gives Miami the chance to match any other offer, he receives next week (which is unlikely) Ogbah will not be returning to the Dolphins in 2022.

Ogbah had 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons with the Dolphins.

More on this story as it develops.

