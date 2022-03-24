This is a total rumor and should be taken as such, but the reporter who put this out there is the person in the Boston area who was the first to report Tom Brady was going to Tampa Bay so he has some credibility in this area. Below is a tweet from the reporter himself saying he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Tom Brady is playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Also, there is a clip of it being talked about on the all-sports radio station in Boston.

Would not be surprised if @TomBrady didn’t play for @Buccaneers next season. Try a little further South. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) March 24, 2022