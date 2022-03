Tom Brady has retired and un-retired this offseason however there’s been a ton of rumors linking him to the Miami Dolphins. One report from the Boston area even says that Brady is actually “working on” the move, especially after Miami acquired WR Tyreek Hill, OT Terron Armstead, WR Cedrick Wilson, RBs Raheem Mostert, and Chase Edmonds so many other new offensive options this offseason. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to a report that Tom Brady wants to play for Dolphins.