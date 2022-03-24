Chris Grier has long been the butt of the joke among Dolphins fans, and before free agency, many of us wondered if this season would be his last. After the front office tore the team down after the 2018 season, the team has had the most draft capital and salary cap space in the previous three off-seasons. The 2020 and 2021 off-season were underwhelming, and it seemed like Grier would waste all the capital he worked so hard to obtain. Then the last two weeks happened.



Miami has kept pace and improved on their 9-win team from a year ago in an off-season where so many AFC teams have loaded up on talent. Over the last week and a half, Grier acquired one of the best left tackles in Terron Armstead and one of the best and fastest wide receivers in Tyreek Hill. Those blockbuster moves came after Grier spent a week resigning almost every Dolphins free agent and signing two of the fastest running backs in Edmonds and Mostert, an underappreciated wide receiver in Wilson and an excellent left guard in Williams. Grier made all these moves without sacrificing the future (Miami still owns their 1st and kept two first-round picks for 2023) and without trading away or releasing key players.

The acquisition of Tyreek Hill didn’t come cheaply, both in draft stock and financially. Miami made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in football, and it’s hard to argue that he hasn’t earned that being the most explosive playmaker since he came into the league. Miami also had to trade away a lot of draft capital to acquire Hill, sending this year’s 1st, 2nd, 4th, and next year’s 4th and 6th to Kansas City in the trade. However, when you look at those picks, the deal doesn’t seem that bad for Miami. The 1st round pick was slotted at 29th, and there was a high possibility that pick would be used on a wide receiver anyway. The 2nd round pick was slotted at 50 but was worth giving up along with the two 4ths and the 6th to keep Hill away from division rival New York. The national media has harped on the fact it was a lot of draft capital. Still, in reality, it was more quantity than quality when you consider 4th – 7th round picks aren’t usually counted on to be more than depth pieces if they even make the team.The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East with little opposition over the last two years and are 4-0 vs. Miami, with many of those games being blowouts. That should no longer be the case with the pieces that Chris Grier brought in this offseason. Miami already had a championship-caliber defense. Now Miami’s offense is expected to be THE fastest in the league and be must-watch tv. Take a bow, Chris Grier.