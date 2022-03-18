A couple of weeks ago, I thought that selecting Breece Hall in this year’s NFL Draft may have been a real possibility for the Miami Dolphins. Breece Hall is arguably the best running prospect in this year’s running back class. He stands 6’1″, weighs 220 pounds, has scored 56 TDs, and rushed for almost 4,000 yards in 3 seasons with the Cyclones in three seasons. He finished sixth in the 2020 Heisman voting and recently ran the 40-yard dash sprint in 4.39 seconds at the scouting combine. He has all the tools to become an NFL star. According to draft experts, Hall’s projected selection in next April’s draft is around pick number 61. Miami currently owns picks 29 and 50 in the first two rounds and urgently needs to improve its running game. So, selecting Hall in the second round did not sound entirely unreasonable.

Then the NFL free agency began, and Miami quickly signed free agent running backs Chase Edmonds from Arizona and Raheem Mostert from San Francisco. They even brought in Alec Ingold, a fullback from Las Vegas. With these additions, it is now almost certain the Dolphins won’t pursue a highly touted running back in the first rounds of the draft, and my hopes of drafting Breece Hall went quickly down the drain.

Mike McDaniel is an intelligent young NFL coach who has learned what a powerful running offense can produce through the years. Proof of that, he and Kyle Shanahan led the 2021 San Francisco 49ers offense to finish 7th in the league in rushing yards per game (127.4) and fifth in rushing touchdowns (22). Additionally, the Niners ran the ball 48% of the time, which was the fourth-highest rate in the NFL. They were committed to a zone-blocking scheme to run, to then set up their passing game and wear down opposing defenses. McDaniel knows he can’t win without running the ball effectively, and Miami is currently not good at it, so it was smart to attack free agency early and bring in the ideal players he thinks will fit adequately in the new scheme he wants to establish in Miami.

He signs Raheem Mostert because he is a familiar face; he knows his scheme and has executed it effectively. Besides, I think Mostert can be an above-average running back with upside when healthy. In 2020, Mostert played in 8 games; he ran for 521 yards and 2 TDs. He also caught 16 passes for 156 yards and one more touchdown. Unfortunately, in 2021, Mostert injured his knee after his second carry and missed the rest of the season. I think he is a solid addition that will mainly run in first and second downs with the potential to gain decent numbers if (and this is a big If) he can stay healthy for most of the season. I was not the home run hitter I expected to play the position, but good enough to deserve a chance. Due to his injury proneness, I think it’s prudent to sign/draft another back with a similar style as insurance.

Chase Edmonds arrives in Miami as a speedy and shifty running back that can catch the ball out of the backfield. In 2020 Edmonds ran for 448 yards and 1 TD, caught 53 receptions for 402 yards, and scored four more touchdowns through the air. In 2021, Edmonds ran for 592 yards and 2 TDs; he caught 43 balls for 311 yards. I am viewing Edmonds as Miami’s change of pace back that will mainly contribute on third downs and will spell Mostert in a few drives per game. I am also not entirely excited about this signing, but I think he can complement well with Raheem.

Finally, the addition of fullback Alec Ingold convinced me that McDaniel would try to implement in Miami what well for him at San Francisco. Ingold will try to play the role of Kyle Juszczyk in Miami. Fullbacks have been an endangered species for at least a decade in the NFL, but for this new McDaniel’s type of offense, they’re essential. Shanahan has an affinity with fullbacks, and Mike McDaniel learned from that. The 49ers’ offense ranked top 10 in the league last year in power and counter run rate that required two-back formations, it is almost certain Miami will include a similar package of plays in their new running scheme, and Ingold may be heavily involved in them. He has been signed to block, run, catch the ball, and generate mismatches to opposing defenses. Before tearing his ACL in week 10 of last year’s NFL season, Ingold was having another good season. He ended up with ten receptions for 85 yards and 1 TD. Pro Football Focus also graded him at 73.6 in run blocking. The former Raider does not present staggering stats. Still, I think he ultimately was chosen by Mcdaniel because he is a true fullback who knows how to play the position and has shown enough football versatility to adapt to his new role in this 2022 Miami offense.