Chris Grier when speaking at the NFL Combine was asked about Miami’s interest in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson still after they tried for 9 months in 2021 to acquire him. Chris Grier said, “The door is shut on Deshaun Watson.”

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did say the Dolphins are in the market for a veteran backup quarterback.

