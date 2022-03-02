Chris Grier when speaking at the NFL Combine was asked about Miami’s interest in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson still after they tried for 9 months in 2021 to acquire him. Chris Grier said, “The door is shut on Deshaun Watson.”
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 2, 2022
New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did say the Dolphins are in the market for a veteran backup quarterback.
The Dolphins are apparently shopping for a veteran QB in free agency. pic.twitter.com/urfmMeBV9j
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 2, 2022
