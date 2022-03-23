The Miami Dolphins have signed Terron Armstead to a 5-year deal, reportedly worth $87.5 million, including $43.37 million guaranteed. What does this mean for the rest of the team? What about the rest of the offensive line? Have we finally seen the end of Jesse Davis? Have the Dolphins improved enough to become contenders in a very competitive AFC? Aaron and Josh discuss it all on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE