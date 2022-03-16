I am not going to lie. In April 2020, I was one of many Dolfans screaming at the TV like crazy, desperately wanting the Dolphins to pick Alabama QB Tua Tagovaiola with the fifth overall pick in that year’s NFL draft. I was also informed that Oregon’s top QB prospect Justin Herbert was also a possibility for the Dolphins. Still, as I wrongly compared him to Ryan Tannehill (yes, I was crazy wrong!), I didn’t want Miami to be around him or consider him.

When finally that Dolphins pick was announced, I really could not believe it; after watching for years many NFL drafts and wanting the Dolphins to draft “my player,” the team had finally granted my wish, they did not mess up this time and finally got the player the majority of the team’s fan base wanted. It was up to Tua to put on the helmet and cleats and make all his Dolfan supporters proud!

Not so fast, in his first two years with the team, Tua’s play has been short of expectations (in a very polite way to describe it). He has not been able to stay healthy, can’t throw the deep ball, and looks indecisive in the pocket. His numbers are not that good after two seasons, at least not “franchise quarterback” good as the Dolphins and a significant number of fans were expecting.

In Tua’s defense, several situations have not been ideal in the Miami Dolphins organization for him to succeed as advertised. He was a defensive-minded coach who really did not want him, poor offensive line play, no running backs, and a co-offensive coordinator experiment that never worked since the beginning. We are all clear things need to change for the Miami Dolphins to improve and for Tua to be better in this upcoming 2022 season.

No question the Dolphins will use this NFL free agency period and the upcoming draft to build around Tua, now more than ever, as the team finally had the guts to commit to him publicly. But the real catalyst and the essential element of this upcoming season relies on Tua’s gameplay. Miami’s success is on Tua’s shoulders (or arm, I might say), and his performance is vital for this 2022 season.

As free agency starts today and the draft takes place in about a month, the team’s transformation already began in February with the arrival of new head coach Mike McDaniel. Hopefully, McDaniel will continue addressing our offensive line, get the running back we desperately need, and bring an impact linebacker to strengthen an excellent defense (to name a few). He already hired Frank Smith to give Tua a brand new (hopefully effective) offensive scheme. As things have unfolded, I am confident to this day the team is doing the right things and making intelligent decisions to get better, so when training camp starts in July, Tua will have a much better football environment to step up his game and start winning some games, or at least have much fewer excuses to justify his failure. Now, the million-dollar question; Will Tua be up for the task and fulfill expectations? He better be.

This is it! This is a “make it” or “break it” season for Dolphins number 1. Despite all the changes the Dolphins need to make to become a playoff team, if Tua does not drastically improve his play with a new head coach and brand new weapons at his disposal, the fate of the Dolphins will still be mediocre. This Miami Dolphins organization has not been good for many years to be patient with Tua for another season or two. Unfortunately, if he can’t get it done in 2022, I think he never will, and the search for a new starting quarterback must start over.

Please don’t get me wrong, I am not asking for Tagovaiola to become Marino all of a sudden. But most of you will agree with me that he needs to show more talent on the field as the one he has displayed, much better decision making, better awareness in the pocket, and once in a while become that leader that carries his team on his shoulders to win the game.

So Dolphins fans around the world, buckle up! The season starts today! Let’s believe Tua Tagovaiola will be a better quarterback and prove to us all that a bright future awaits in South Florida with him under center.